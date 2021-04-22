Ola Electric on Thursday has unveiled the Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its upcoming two wheeler products starting with the Ola Scooter to be launched in the coming months.

The Hypercharger Network will be set up across 100,000 points across 400 cities. In the first year alone, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

Ola said in a statement it will offer “the most comprehensive” set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter.

“The Ola Hypercharger Network will be the widest and densest electric two wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities”, it said.

The Ola Scooter can be charged 50 per cent in 18 minutes for a 75 kms range, it said.

Ola Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities and will be found in city centres and dense business districts as standalone towers as well as in locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes and cafes, it said.

The Ola Hypercharger network, being built by Ola along with partners, will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter.

The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola customers the convenience of charging at home by simply plugging into a regular wall socket for overnight charging, the statement said.