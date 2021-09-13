Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Electric scooter maker Ola Electric on Monday announced that its two-wheeler manufacturing facility called Ola FutureFactory set up in Tamil Nadu will be run entirely by women.

“We welcomed the first batch this week and at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ more than 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman, and Group CEO.

Built over 500 acres in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, the facility will roll out one scooter every two seconds at full capacity.

“It will have 10 production lines running at full capacity. It will be the most advanced two-wheeler factory with 3,000 AI-powered robots built on Industry 4.0 principles,” he added.

It will be an integrated manufacturing facility, addressing all needs from batteries to finished goods.

In 2020, Ola Electric acquired the Netherlands-based Etergo BV, an innovative electric scooter company known for its award-winning ‘AppScooter’ for an undisclosed sum, and announced its foray into the premium electric two-wheeler market, both globally and nationally.

With European design, strong engineering collaboration, and Indian manufacturing and supply chain, Ola Electric said it aims at transforming the more than 100 million-strong global two-wheeler market, including the more than 20 million Indian two-wheeler market, into clean energy and digital future.

Meanwhile, Ola is all set to start the online sale process of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on September 15.

The company in August had launched the Ola electric scooter in two variants — S1 and S1 Pro — at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

It had announced that the scooter would be available for purchase from September 8 and deliveries would start in October.