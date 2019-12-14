The recently launched Nokia 2.3, which debuted in Egypt earlier this week, will soon make its way to the Indian market. The company has already started releasing teasers on social networking site, Twitter.

The first teaser talks about Nokia 2.3’s 4,000mAh battery powerful battery, while the second teaser flaunts its portrait mode.

Originally, the device features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) in-cell display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. A teardrop notch in the front flaunts 5MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 2.3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

Speaking of the cameras, the device sports dual rear cameras comprising of a 13MP primary camera, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor along with a 5MP front camera.

In European market, Nokia 2.3 retails for 109 euros (Rs 8,700 approx).

(With input from agencies)