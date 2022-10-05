New widgets by Google accessible on iOS 16 Lock Screen

Popular apps like Gmail and Google News are among the Google widgets that have begun to roll out for the iOS 16 Lock Screen.

Google had also announced to bring out new features that will let users add widgets directly on their iPhones’ lock screen in conjunction with Apple’s release of iOS 16.

Users of Google can now add widgets for popular apps like Gmail and Google News to their Lock Screens, however widgets for Search, Maps, and Calendar have not yet been released.

The new Gmail widget is available in inline, rectangular, and all three sizes.

The inline widget displays above as a line of text, while the first two are intended to be displayed below the clock on the Lock Screen, according to The Verge.

The Google News widget brings short headlines to the Lock Screen as a rectangular widget.

The company last month announced to help users customise Lock Screen with the iOS 16 launch.

“Your Lock Screen is the first thing you see when you pick up your phone, and Lock Screen widgets for lots of Google apps are on the way. You’ll be able to unlock your device to access your favorite Google features in just one tap and even see some updates right on your Lock Screen,” the company had said.

Users will receive real-time traffic information and projected journey times to locations like home and work right on their lock screen with the Maps Frequent Trips widget.

By tapping the Maps Search widget, they may also find their favourite neighbouring eateries, stores, and other destinations.