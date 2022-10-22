New set of icons released by Twitter

Microblogging platform Twitter icons will soon get a new style, according to the Twitter.

Two tweets from the thread were published by the company’s “Twitter Design” account so that users could observe the changes.

Users can view how they appeared in the past and present in the first thread, while a group of them is visible in the second.

We’re so excited to share this with you all, and we’ll be continuing to add to the set. Which icons are your favorite so far? pic.twitter.com/y3Z37apdYu — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) October 21, 2022

“The goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible,” Twitter said.

The modifications are in line with the company’s new visual design language, which it unveiled in August 2021 and includes the use of its Chirp font throughout the app, according to the report.

“Twitter will be making the new icons available to everyone on the web, iOS, and Android “over the coming days,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

To create a streamlined, contemporary backdrop for upcoming design and product enhancements at Twitter, the company unveiled a new visual design language in August 2021.

Twitter is currently working on a new feature that will let users limit who can mention them in tweets. This feature will prevent anyone from tagging or mentioning your Twitter handle in posts unless you allow it.