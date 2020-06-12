Tech giant Google has started rolling out a new feature on its Search, Assistant, and Maps products that will help its users to find information on COVID-19 testing centres near them.

As per the company’s statement, Google has partnered with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with information on authorised testing labs. Along with this, the feature comes with key information and guidance for the users.

While making a COVID-19 related search (for example ‘coronavirus testing’) on Search and Google Assistant, users will now see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services.

Similarly, on the Google Maps, users searching for keywords like “covid testing” or “coronavirus testing”, will be able to see a list of nearby testing labs. This listing will be paired with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements. A click on the ‘Learn more’ link leads to more information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the data shared by the company, Google has integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spread across 300 cities. Google said it is working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country.

This new feature is available in English along with eight other regional Indian languages including India Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.