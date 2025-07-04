Mysterious death of couple

The Serampore police today recovered two blood-stained bodies of a couple from Sitaram Bagan, Baidyabati. The deceased are Manish Bhaduri (35) and Aprana Majhi (32).

Both the deceased stayed in a rented house at Sitaram Bagan. Manish worked in a factory and Aprna worked as a housekeeper, both set out for work in the morning and returned home at night.

Today in the early hours, neighbours were attracted by the unusual sound of cries. They rushed in and found that both had deep cut marks, bleeding profusely and writhing in pain. They died a little later.

The police recovered the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.