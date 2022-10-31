Twitter’s home page has undergone a covert modification thanks to new owner, Elon Musk.

The Verge reports that Musk asked Twitter to route logged-out users visiting Twitter.com to the Explore tab, which shows trending tweets and news headlines.

Prior to the change, when a user was not logged in, the platform’s homepage would only show a sign-up form, which pushed them to do so in order to read tweets.

The report further mentinoed that in order to bypass a code freeze put in place to stop rogue staff from making changes during the takeover process, Musk’s directive required the involvement of the Vice President.

With less than three days under his belt as “Chief Twit”, Musk has already begun to quickly transform the company from the inside out, as evidenced by his modification of Twitter’s homepage.

Recently, the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification.

Verified users would have 90 days to subscribe under the current plan in order to keep their blue checkmark.

It was informed to the team members that if they failed to launch the feature by the deadline of November 7, then they had to face termination.

Musk wanted subscriptions to increase to cover up half of the business’ total revenue.

More than a year ago, the Twitter Blue membership became publicly accessible as a method to read articles from some publishers free of adverts and to access other features, such customising the app’s icon’s colour on the home screen.

Musk has also stated that the platform’s 280-character limit might be increased or possibly eliminated.

He added that his organisation had looked into lengthening videos so that people may upload longer recordings.