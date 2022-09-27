On Tuesday, Motovolt Mobility announced the release of the URBN, a smart, feature-rich electric bike that doesn’t require any license or registration to own and ride and has a number of characteristics that set it apart from other electric bikes.

The company has stated that pre-booking will begin at just INR 999, on the firm website and at more than 100 physical retail locations.

The company claims that the replaceable BIS-approved battery within the Motovolt URBN is safe and simple to charge. It has numerous riding modes and a pedal assist sensor to facilitate peddling or automatic ride preferences.

Further, it comes with an ignition key switch, handle-lock and various other features, URBN needs no license or registration giving riders the freedom to enjoy hassle free sustainable rides. Bookings are now open at Rs 999 for Motovolt URBN.

Tushar Choudhary, CEO of Motovolt said this E-bike is qualified for the Delhi Government EV’s subsidy schemes

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Member of Parliament, unveild the URBN E-bike and said, “The Government of India has been dedicatedly working towards promoting the EV sector in India. We have been focusing on supporting manufacturers who innovate and create high-quality and affordable battery powered commute options. We have launched various schemes and initiatives such as Production Linked Incentives and subsidies on purchase of EVs. I hope URBN will prove to be a great personal commute option for the younger commuters in cities all over India.”MOTOVOLT

Adding further, Tushar Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Motovolt, said, “Motovolt is committed to the cause of building a pollution free and sustainable future for all. It is priced at INR 49,999/- onwards, and can be purchased at easy EMIs. It is a perfect ride for local commute and offers a 120 km range on full charge.URBN is a smart e-bicycle which comes with an integrated smartphone app which will transform the experience of daily ride for office goers as well as college or school students in Indian towns and cities.”

In order to promote EVs in the nation, the Indian government and several state governments have taken a number of actions. For EV manufacturers, there are Production-Linked-Incentives (PLI) programmes, and EV purchasers in several states receive subsidies.

Public EV charging and battery swapping stations are encouraged, and in some cities, EV-only zones are also being considered. To create a secure and prosperous EV ecosystem in the nation, these measures as well as other EV-specific rules and regulations are in the works.