Lenovo-owned smartphone brand which launched foldable Motorola Razr last month announced on Wednesday that its foldable flagship will go on sale starting May 6, which was earlier scheduled for April 15.

Motorola unveiled Razr (2019) on March 16 in India at a price of Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

“Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola Razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6 which was earlier scheduled for April 15,” the company said in a statement.

The company is hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and will enable them to work toward ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels.

The clamp-shell smartphone sports 2.7-inch OLED ‘Quick View’ interactive display on the outside of the device keeps you connected.

The phone, when open, gives 6.2-inch ‘Flex View’ display with 21:9 ‘CinemaVision’ aspect ratio – the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry.

The device has 16 MP dual-use camera (f/1.7 aperture) that doubles up as the rear camera when open, and the selfie camera when closed.

Equipped with stock Android 9 Pie software and ‘Moto Experiences’ that our fans know and love, Moto Razr delivers a bloatware-free, ad-free smartphone experience.