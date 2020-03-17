Microsoft has revealed full specs for its upcoming Xbox Series X console and it primarily features its removable storage and faster load times for games. The company will be using a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at 3.8GHz each, a custom AMD RNDA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units at 1.825GHz each.

All the above features are based on 7nm process and includes 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 1TB custom NVME SSD storage drive.

In the Xbox Series X the company is using two mainboards and the entire unit is cooled via 130mm fan placed on the top. The fan pulls air from the bottom and pushes out from top.

The software giant is targeting overall performance at 4K 60fps, up to 120fps.

“While the Xbox Series X will deliver a massive increase in GPU performance and continue to redefine and advance the state of art in graphics with new capabilities such as hardware accelerated raytracing,” Jason Ronald, Director of Product Management on Xbox Series X said in a statement on Monday.

Tech giant is also using a solid-state drive on the Xbox Series X, and the focus is on speed and load times for next-gen games. The Xbox maker is using “Xbox Velocity Architecture,” that is designed to improve the integration between hardware and software for streaming of in game assets.

Microsoft has partnered with the HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to enable Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on the Series X as part of its HDMI 2.1 support.

Overall, the Xbox Series X will come with significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for immersive gaming experience.

(With input from agencies)