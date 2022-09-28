Microsoft Surface Duo may look similar to Samsung foldable

The next in line Surface Duo 3 from tech giant Microsoft might look a lot like Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4.

GizmoChina claims that a patent has made the design of a new Surface device available. This could be the Surface Duo 3, which intriguingly has a shape that is similar to a foldable Samsung smartphone.

According to the source, the tech giant may have plans to introduce the new Surface Duo 3 model in 2023

The new patent application was spotted recently and the documentation showcasing the design of the new device.

As per the official description, the patent is for a ‘FOLDABLE DISPLAY DEVICE’. which is clearly depicted in the patent images.

The application was filed in 2021 and published earlier this year.

currently, Samsung is leading the market in foldable device segment with the Fold and Flip models.