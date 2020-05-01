Redmond, Washington-based software giant, Microsoft is planning to hold a special Inside Xbox stream next week. Where it shows off a bunch of new titles in development for the Xbox Series X.

The live stream is planned for May 7th at 8:30 pm, with the focus squarely on games that will include next-gen gameplay from Microsoft’s “global developers’ partners,” but Xbox Game Studios games titles will be showcased at a later date.

“So pumped to see our partners showing us the first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week,” says Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox games marketing. “Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon!” We’ll likely see more of Microsoft’s own Xbox Series X game plans in June, around the time E3 was supposed to be held.

“You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X,” Microsoft said on Twitter.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

The first look event will likely focus on the third-party games being developed for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has confirmed to IGN that its first-party games will be shown later in summer.

We already know a few games including Halo: Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla are being developed for the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most important console in years. The spec sheet resembles a PC desktop tower, a new design language for an Xbox console. Inside, the Series X has a custom-designed 8-core, 16-thread processor from AMD, with Zen 2 and Navi architecture that’s clocked at 3.8 GHz. It also features a 12-teraflop FPU as well as 16GB GDDR6 RAM across ten 14gbps chips. The console will support 8K gaming with frame rates of up to 120 fps, plus ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections.