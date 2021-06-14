Microsoft has also unveiled the first look of a cool Xbox Series X-shaped mini-fridge while announcing new games for Xbox fans during the E3 2021 virtual gaming conference, Xbox + Bethesda E3 event.

The Xbox Mini Fridge is “the world’s most powerful mini-fridge,” according to the company, that will help gamers stay cool as they go through an immersive play experience.

When the Xbox Series X was first announced in 2019, people made memes on its shape and compared it to a refrigerator.

Inspired by this, the company took to social media and after defeating Skittles in a Twitter poll, said that an actual mini-Xbox fridge will be released in holiday 2021.

In April, Aaron Greenberg who is GM, Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, tweeted: “Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! Green heart.”

The Xbox mini-fridge is now a reality and will be available later this year during the holiday season.