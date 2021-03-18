MediaTek on Wednesday announced that its MT7921 Wi-Fi 6 chipset is powering ASUS Republic of Gamers’ (ROG) and The Ultimate Force (TUF) new gaming notebooks.

Wi-Fi 6 has become a common feature in most modern laptops, it delivers multi-gigabit, low latency Wi-Fi, providing more reliable connectivity experiences even when users are gaming, streaming, or video chatting across multiple devices.

The ROG and TUF series powered by MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 6 technology will be available in the market from the month of March.

According to a press note shared by the chipmaker, the MediaTek MT7921 offers reliable connectivity and power efficiency for longer battery life. It can deliver higher throughput performance over 2×2 dual-band antennas compared to previous Wi-Fi 5 solutions. It is fabricated on a 22nm process and ensures lower latency with improved hardware that provides better signal transmission to support long-range connections,” said Rangoon Chang, ROG General Manager, PCs, and Laptops.

The MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 6 solutions include a higher throughput performance over 2×2 dual-band antennas compared with previous Wi-Fi 5 solutions.

“MediaTek offers best-in-class solutions for notebooks with our high performance, power efficient chipsets with the latest connectivity technologies,” Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek, said in a statement.

“Working with companies like ASUS has made MediaTek the global leader in connectivity solutions with the broadest Wi-Fi portfolio across broadband, retail routers, smart phones, consumer electronics, and gaming devices,” Hsu added.

MediaTek’s Wi-Fi solutions power hundreds of millions of devices every year, and industry demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions continues to grow, the company said.