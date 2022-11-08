Major companies providing cybersecurity solutions to avoid cybercrimes

The digital era is now well underway, and the world has changed. But with this evolution also come new threats, and to deal with them, new strategies are required.

Companies seek the advice of cyber security specialists as cyberattacks become more well-known in order to safeguard their clients and themselves. The industry needs AI more than ever as the world increasingly adopts smart and connected technology.

Businesses are now focused on AI solutions to protect systems, sensitive information, and data as cybercrimes increase over time.

Quick Heal Technologies Limited:

An international supplier of cybersecurity solutions is Quick Heal Technologies. Quick Heal product is made to make managing IT security easier across a wide range of platforms and devices. They can be tailored to fit the needs of consumers, small companies, governmental organisations, and corporate buildings.

The company has spent 27 years concentrating its R&D on computer and network security solutions. The current array of powerful machine learning-enabled solutions for cloud-based security thwarts threats, attacks, and malicious traffic before they happen.

Barracuda

Barracuda strive to make the world a safer place. it aims to deliver access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. Barracuda protect email, networks, data, and applications.

SCS Tech

SCS Tech specialises in creating and managing optimum security solutions that are in line with clients’ requirements. The organisation strives to enhance network and system security through ongoing inspections, keeping in mind that cybersecurity is the cornerstone of any business.

It holds that a company’s security posture must be considered from the outset and go beyond mere prevention. With this perspective, it monitors for security problems and detects them, responding to them with 24/7 rapid response and remediation services.

Arête

Working on the front lines of thousands of ransomware attacks and some of the largest nation-state attacks, its team combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with data and software engineers. They bring a relentless passion for innovation and a commitment to stopping cybercrime bring that same passion to positively impact the collective defense of businesses, governments, and infrastructure from cyber criminals and give back to the communities they serve.

They leverage the intelligence and lessons from their breach investigations to help law enforcement, non-profit agencies, and governments be more effective in their efforts in combating cybercrime.

Collabera Technologies

Collabera is a digital engineering and technology consulting firm. The company is headquartered in the US and has been in India for over 23 years. It offers a mix of engineering tech and talent solutions which includes platform engineering, cloud engineering, intelligent automation, data engineering among others. One-third of the company’s partners are from the Fintech/BFSI domain.

Softline

It is a top provider of solutions and services for cybersecurity and digital transformation currently present in over 50 countries. They provide services in Aerospace & Defence, Banking, Capital Markets, Communications & Media, Health, Oil & Gas industries.

The company connects 150,000+ organisations from all sectors with 6,000+ best-in-class IT vendors, along with its own services and solutions, to allow, facilitate, and accelerate digital transformation for the businesses of its customers.