Kia EV6 Sporty Electric Crossover, bookings start from May 26

A few months ago, in the month of March, Kia unveiled the first south Korean-made electronic vehicle, EV6 in the Indian car market. After all, Kia – a South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer has announced that the car booking will commence on May 26, 2022, in India, followed by its launch soon after.

The price of the Kia EV6 is expected to be around Rs 60-70 lakh. The car is expected to be launched with the smaller 58kWh battery which claims a range of up to 373km. The vehicle will act as a prototype for Indian buyers of Kia’s prowess in making EVs. EV6 is built on Kia’s latest EV platform E-GMP and is pegged to offer premium mobility solutions to its drivers.

The car is available in two battery options internationally: 58kWh and 77.4kWh. The smaller battery claimed range is 373km with a single motor rear-wheel-drive setup, whereas the larger battery with a single motor claims a range of up to 500km.

EV6 Interiors

EV6 promises to provide new-age, hi-tech features. Inside the cabin, the EV6 has an advanced design but it is familiar enough to make it easy to use. Its dashboard spaces an integrated housing for the 12-inch digital driver’s display and 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The climate controls are on a sleek, panoramic panel below the central AC vents. It gets a sporty-looking two-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom.

According to the manufacturers of Kia, it’s the most advanced in technology vehicle ever made and is manufactured and designed to give electric mobility fun, convenience, and utmost accessibility. It combines a class-leading real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a spacious, high-tech interior.

By 2024, Kia plans to introduce six all-electric cars to the country by 2024. Along with EV6, Kia will bring the new e-Niro and a mass-market electric SUV. Hyundai will also unveil the Ioniq 5, Kona Electric facelift, and its own mass-market electric SUV.

Kia EV6 Specifications: