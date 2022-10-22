Jio expands 5G services to Chennai, Nathdwara in Rajasthan

Reliance Jio on Saturday announced it is expanding the True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services to Chennai and the temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

The company said it is introducing 5G in high footfall areas such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and more.

“5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

To begin with, Jio has started 5G services in the temple town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

“We have powered the first True 5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to the Jio True 5G Welcome Offer,” he informed.

This is in addition to the Jio 5G welcome offer, launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Invited Jio users in Chennai can access Unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps and experience JioTrue5G.

Jio teams are working round the clock to make additional cities go live and increase the availability of True 5G-ready handsets.

The company’s True 5G will expand to more cities soon, as it plans a nationwide reach by December 2023.

The network is 5G-ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond.