The launch of cartography satellite Catosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites with its PSLV rocket is postponed by two days to November 27, informed the Indian space agency on Thursday.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the launch of PSLV-XL variant carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 US nanosatellites has been rescheduled for November 27 at 9.28 a.m.

The PSLV-XL variant rocket will blast off from India’s rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The cartography satellite and the nanosatellites were previously scheduled to be launched on November 25.

#ISRO #PSLV-C47 set to launch #Cartosat3 and 13 Nanosatellites of USA from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0928 Hrs IST on Nov 25, 2019, subject to weather conditions.

Updates will continue. pic.twitter.com/RbtjHLlEfZ — ISRO (@isro) November 19, 2019

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

According to ISRO, the 13 nanosatellites from the US are a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.

(With input from agencies)