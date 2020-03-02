Apple has increased the price of some of its high-end iPhone models in India citing an increase in customs duties in the Union Budget 2020. The new prices will come into effect from Monday onwards.

The new price of iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB, 256 GB model and 512 GB version will be Rs 1,01,200, Rs 1,15,200, and Rs 1,33,200 respectively.

Previously, the iPhone 11 Pro Max price started at Rs 1,09,900.

The iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB version will be priced Rs 1,01,200, 256 GB at Rs 1,15,200 and iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB at Rs 1,33,200. The iPhone 11 Pro earlier used to start at Rs 99,900.

The price hike is about Rs 1,300 on iPhone 11 Pro series.

Similarly, the prices of iPhone 8 have also gone up.

The iPhone 8+ 64GB model is now at Rs 50,600, 128GB at Rs 55,600 — up about Rs 700 from the earlier starting price of Rs 49,900. The iPhone 8 64 GB will cost Rs 40,500 and 128 GB at Rs 45,500.

Since iPhone XR and iPhone 7 are being assembled in India by Apple supplier Foxconn and Wistron, there is no price change on these hot-selling models.

The company has also exempted the popular iPhone 11 and iPad, Apple Watch and Mac desktops from any price hike.

Experts believe that the rise in iPhone prices have nothing to do with the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus. In fact, it is the outcome of government’s decision to increase the import duty on PCBA (printed circuit board assembly) from 10 per cent to 20 per cent and chargers from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

(With input from agencies)