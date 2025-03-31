iPhone 17 pro release dates in the US, Canada, Dubai, and India

Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro is going to be one of the most significant updates in years. As much hype there is for its new look, AI-powered features, and camera upgrades, the question that continues to linger most is: when does it come out?

Whether in the United States, Canada, Dubai, or India, here’s when you’ll be able to get your hands on Apple’s newest flagship.

iPhone 17 Pro launch date:

Apple follows a well-known trend of releasing new iPhones in September, generally in the second week. It is reported that the iPhone 17 Pro series will be launched between September 11-13, 2025, in Apple’s annual fall event.

The initial rollout will cover major markets, including the United States, Canada, and Dubai, with pre-orders likely opening within days of the announcement. Based on Apple’s past schedules, here’s the expected availability:

– United States & Canada: Pre-orders from September 13, with official sales beginning September 20, 2025.

– Dubai (UAE): Likely the same as North America, with availability around September 20.

These areas typically get priority in Apple’s global launch cycle, so customers can purchase the latest iPhones immediately.

India release

India is a major market for Apple today, with faster release schedules over the past few years. iPhone 17 Pro should be available in India by September 2025, maybe as early as September 27.

Apple has been making efforts to minimize delays for the Indian market, and with more local iPhone production, the window of time between global release and availability in India has been narrowing.

Whereas earlier Pro models used to arrive on Indian stores a few weeks after launch, the iPhone 17 Pro might experience an almost simultaneous launch with global markets.

If you’re in the US, Canada, or Dubai, you can look forward to the iPhone 17 Pro in mid-September 2025. For Indian customers, it should arrive a week later, bridging the gap between global and Indian releases.

Keep an eye out for official word from Apple, but if historical trends are any indication, these dates should be reasonably accurate.