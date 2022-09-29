iPhone 14 Pro’s camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities

According to reports, the large camera housing of tech giant Apple’s freshly released iPhone 14 Pro hinders wireless charging.

GizmoChina reports that numerous user complaints have been filed to draw attention to the issue on a number of forums.

Users complain that the iPhone 14 Pro is incompatible with several wireless chargers due to the camera bump, which prevents some accessories from charging the smartphone.

According to the source, the iPhone 14 Pro’s huge camera hump sets it apart from its forerunners externally.

Although the cameras have more poweful sensores, some have complained that they experience excessive shaking when using third-party apps. It was mentioned that the shaky camera configuration might possibly be causing problems with wireless charger compatibility.

At the start of this month many users reported the malfunctioning of 14 Pro camera with third party apps like Snapchat and Tik Tok.

The Pro models offers the Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island.

iPhone 14 Pro will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities.