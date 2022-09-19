iPhone 14 Pro users complain of shaking camera in 3rd-party apps

Users of tech giant Apple’s latest launched the iPhone 14 Pro complain issues capturing video with the camera in third-party apps because the phone produces shaky and grainy footage.

The tech company has updated the iPhone 14 Pro with a 48MP sensor and an Action Mode to produce smooth video, according to AppleInsider.

The source indicated that it appears the third-party apps that make use of the camera are having problems with the upgraded hardware.

The camera module was found to be shaking by a number of users while using apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

The issue was causing video recorded using the camera within the apps to be unpublishable, due to the constant erratic movement.

Posts on social media, including Reddit claim there to be a lot of jitters, believed to be a shaking of the optical image stabilization (OIS) system.

In the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, the 48MP Main camera has Apple’s second-generation Sensor-Shift OIS, which physically moves the sensor, while the other uses an older and more conventional OIS system.

Some users claimed that they could see and hear the shaking and mechanical movement when they used the third-party app’s camera features.

In one video demonstrating the issue, the iPhone was slightly moving and generating a grinding noise.

It is unknown how many iPhones could be affected by the issue. AppleInsider tried, and failed, to reproduce the bug independently, the report said.

