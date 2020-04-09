We all knew somehow that this is coming. Figuratively, the whole world is virtual now India is no exception amidst the Coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic, the mobile internet and home broadband speeds in India are falling.

Given the scale of our population perhaps it was expected. The Ookla Speedtest Global Index data suggests that the fixed broadband mean download speed in India declined 5.5 Mbps in March, while the mean mobile networks have seen the average speeds dip from 11.83 Mbps in February to 10.15 Mbps in March.

What is also not good news is that the fixed broadband speeds have been consistently on the decline since January this year. “The mean fixed broadband speed in India has been declining since the beginning of 2020 – from 41.48 Mbps in January to 35.98 Mbps in March, a drop by 5.5 Mbps,” says Ookla.

“When networks are under usage strain, like they are in this unprecedented time of lockdown in India due to COVID-19, it is natural that they experience some level of slow down. It is important to note that while the internet itself should handle elevated usage, there may be impacts to speed as people continue to move their daily activities increasingly online. While the core of the internet remains stable, some ISP networks may struggle to keep up,” says Doug Suttles, CEO of Ookla.

According to the Ookla’s March Speedtest Global Index, UAE leads with mobile broadband speed 83.52 Mbps, while South Korea is second with 81.39Mbps and Qatar is third with 78.38Mbps. India is in 130th place, with 10.15Mbps speeds on offer. In terms of the fixed broadband data, Singapore leads with 197.26Mbps of mean fixed broadband speed with Hong Kong following it with 168.99Mbps and Romania clocking in at 151.55Mbps. India is in 71st position with 35.98Mbps.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data at the country level from around the world each month. It said that it is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the performance of internet networks across the globe.