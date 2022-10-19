India drops in Global median fixed broadband speed rankings

According to a survey released on Wednesday, India’s median mobile and fixed broadband speed rankings fell one point each from 117 to 118 and 78 to 79, respectively, in September.

However, according to a survey by network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla, median mobile download speeds in India slightly increased from 13.52 Mbps in August to 13.87 Mbps in September.

“Overall, fixed median download speeds in India saw a slight increase from 48.29 in August to 48.59 Mbps in September,” the platform said in a statement.

According to the September Global Speedtest Index, Norway maintained its position as the top country for overall global median mobile speeds, while Kosovo saw the most improvement, moving up 42 spots globally.

With Chile at the top of the list for overall worldwide fixed median speeds, Madagascar experienced the most ranking improvement, rising 14 ranks.

On a monthly basis, Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks fixed and mobile broadband speeds from all around the world. The Global Index uses information from the hundreds of millions of tests that actual users conduct using Speedtest each month to gauge their Internet speed.

(inputs from IANS)

