The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has come a long way since its introduction of iMessage in 2011, now with recent competitor apps popularity- Apple has decided to upgrade some of its features in iMessage section. The company reportedly filed a new patent for iMessage where users can edit text messages that have already sent.

The patent was filed by Apple in December 2019 and published today by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which suggests that Apple may be planning to introduce some of these changes with iOS 14, reported AppleInsider.

It would work by selecting the message the user wants to edit by pre-defined touch interface input that opens a menu with a message editing interface and a display of a revised version of the message for all recipients, reports MacRumors.

The included patent drawing shows a ‘Show Edits’ button that could show a history of changes.

Other new features include, acknowledge messages, display private messages, synchronize viewing of content between users, translate foreign language text and more.

The patent also introduces improvements to current iMessage features like bubble and full-screen effects and receiving money via Apple Pay.