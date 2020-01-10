While the Mate 30 Pro’s 4G variant has already launched in Europe and the Middle East, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G has so far been restricted to Chinese market only. But that has changed now, as the 5G version of the smartphone has now been introduced to the UAE local market.

The device will be available at the stores from January 23. Whereas, its pre-order in the UAE will begin from January 15 for AED 3,899 (approximately $1,061 or €955 at the current exchange rates).

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G will be available in two colour options: Orange and Emerald Green.

Customers pre-ordering the device are likely to receive freebies worth AED 1,829 ($497 or €448). This is will include a SuperCharge wireless car charger, a DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal, and VIP services.

Despite lacking what many would consider the “necessary” official access to Google Mobile Services, the device was confirmed during an official launch event in Dubai, UAE. The Kirin 990 5G-powered device supporting the UAE’s local 5G network infrastructure ahead of a January 23 launch at retailers in the region, 9to5Google reported on Thursday.

It is pertinent to note that the only primary difference between the 5G and 4G variant of the Mate 30 Pro is the processor. The rest of the internals and phone features are same.

(With input from agencies)