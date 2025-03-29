How users can generate Ghibli-style images with Grok 3 for FREE

For the past two days, the internet has been overflowing with users sharing their photographs, iconic memes, and film stills in quintessential Studio Ghibli style. Users have generated these Ghibli-style images using OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s new 40-image generator is letting users create the desired images with just a few prompts. Within seconds, the tool generates an image resonating with the studio’s artistic style. Since the trend started taking over, several users generated numerous images. From popular memes, film stills, and photos of themselves, to other historic moments, a Ghibli version of everything is now making its way on social media.

While initially, users with a free OpenAI account were not able to generate these images, now it seems like OpenAI is rolling out the native image generation feature for free. However, there is a catch. The platform has limited the number of images free users can generate. Therefore, several users are turning to alternatives including xAI’s Grok or Gemini. These platforms are doing the job, but the resulting images aren’t as refined. To make the images more akin to the studio’s style, users have to point out specifications like the softness of the lines and the colour palette.

Theme of the day pic.twitter.com/2ioG0StAxL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2025



Several users are now resorting to X’s Grok’s chatbot, currently running on Grok 3 to create the desired images.

Here’s how you can generate Ghibli-style images with Grok:

A. Open the Grok website or app. Users can also directly go to the X App and click on the Grok icon.

B. Once you are on the Grok start page, ensure that the model is selected as Grok 3.

C. Upload the desired image by clicking on the paper clip icon at the bottom left corner.

B. Write a text prompt asking the platform to ‘Ghiblify’ the image

E. The software will show the generated image. If you are not satisfied with the output, you can use the option to edit the image in Grok.

