How Successive Technologies are accelerating business growth in various sectors

With digital transformation, the COVID-19 crisis helped the business leaders learn some crucial lessons, and the most important are data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). From driverless cars to virtual doctors, AI is constantly growing and evolving the way we live, work, travel, and do business in the 21st century. Approximately 34-44% of the global companies use AI, leading to increased global economic growth. The expertise of AI companies will contribute significantly to this increase in growth and productivity.

AI helps solve the problem intelligently through machine learning, speech software, etc., by increasing efficiency and improving the workflow of the companies. The companies provide more accurate results with fewer human errors and a fast working environment.

Repute Network: Repute is a Bangalore-based company that facilitates trust-free collaboration among diverse stakeholders. It empowers them to exchange permissible information & insights and conduct transactions seamlessly and securely through its blockchain-based open network.

One of the core solutions of Repute is the Repute Talent Network which also happens to be the first blockchain-based Open Talent Network in India. The network has partners like HRMS, HR professionals from multiple organizations, businesses from rental, fintech, banks, lending, hospitals, the hospitality industry, etc. It collaborates for enhanced talent management, superior employee experience, swifter KYC authentication, flawless customer management, automated disbursal of offers and loans, and many more.

Individuals can utilize the network to create a secure digital identity, manage KYC, share consent-based data with businesses, build a stellar reputation and get customized deals – all without compromising their data privacy.

VDO.AI: VDO.AI deploys AI to analyze trends to get detailed insights and effectively target the consumer base. It enhances cost reductions and maximizes return on investment while increasing user productivity. By incorporating AI into digital ad marketing, multidimensional targeting, and optimization, VDO.AI allows for extensive identity mapping, advanced consumer targeting, and cookieless data signals. This will enable brands to target consumers based on purchase behaviors, location, TV viewership insights, and much more. It aims to achieve the call-to-action for companies with their AI-powered solutions, raising awareness and driving conversions. Through Native Video Units, Recirculation Units, Story Ads, Mobile Ads, OTT/CTV Advertising, and more, its cutting-edge solutions enable online publishers to capitalize on the promise of video advertising by connecting them with big advertisers and brands all over the world.

Infobip: Infobip is a global cloud communications platform enabling businesses to build connections across all customer journey stages. Through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, contact center, chatbot, and identity solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

With over fifteen years of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190+ countries, connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić, and Izabel Jelenić.

D2L: It is a global learning innovation technology company reshaping the future of work and education with a mission to transform the way the world learns. The team brings global insight, expertise, and perspective to the most progressive and meaningful advancements in learning. Every day, the company inspires more than 15 million learners and educators in over 40 countries worldwide. In both education and the corporate world, its learner-centric approach is replacing outdated educational models with fresh thinking and approaches built for the 21st century.

Its signature, cloud-based software product – D2L Brightspace – enhances the learning experience. The company provides digital tools, data and analytics to equip educators in the digital age. The unique perspective on the link between the education and corporate worlds creates new possibilities for both. It unifies a diverse and fragmented learning market through a robust technology ecosystem supported by more than 20 years of expertise and a vision for the future of work and learning.

D2L is an agent of change: It is on the frontier of personalized learning, inspiring millions of minds that shape our world.

Easebuzz: It is a one-stop destination digital platform that provides financial management solutions to businesses of all sizes in India. With a mission to build a digital ecosystem for B2B companies and start-ups, Easebuzz helps them manage the receivables and payables on low-cost, high-value model payment-related solutions and SaaS-based financial management assistance. Since its inception, Easebuzz has emerged as a technology partner of the growing businesses for the digital payment collection mechanism, managing workflow and value-added services under one roof by offering its unique products. Designed and established with a motive to help enterprises with smart APIs and provide cost-effective payment solutions, Easebuzz has been recognized as India’s leading digital software platform embedded with payment infrastructure and an API-based product suite.