Govt announces policy reforms to enhance ease of innovation, research

In a major policy shift aimed at streamlining the research environment in India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, on Sunday, announced a set of policy reforms to enhance the “ease of innovation and ease of going research”, providing long-awaited relief to innovators, researchers, scholars, scientists and institutions across the country.

The minister, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, unveiled decisions that would enable academic and research institutions to bypass some of the most cited hurdles in their day-to-day functioning – particularly around procurement delays and financial ceilings.

Such path-breaking decisions could not have been possible without the personal indulgence and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

The announcement follows extensive consultations led by the Principal Scientific Adviser’s office, drawing insights from 13 IITs and multiple research bodies across India, an official release issued here said.

One of the most consequential decisions announced is the delegation of procurement powers to institutional heads. Directors of scientific organisations and Vice Chancellors of universities will now be empowered to carry out non-GeM (Government e-Marketplace) purchases for specialized research equipment and materials—a departure from the existing rules which mandated GeM procurement even when suitable items were unavailable.

“We have tried to do away with red tape-ism,” said Jitendra Singh.

“This is a move that places trust in the science leaders of this country. The message from the Modi government is clear – we trust you, we value you and we are committed to you,” the minister said.

The government has also revised key financial thresholds under the General Financial Rules (GFR).

The ceiling for direct purchases has been doubled from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, while the range for purchases through departmental committees has been raised from Rs 1-10 lakh to Rs 2-25 lakh.

Similarly, the limits for limited tender enquiries and advertised tenders have been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Additionally, heads of institutions can now approve Global Tender Enquiries (GTEs) up to Rs 200 crore – previously a power reserved for central authorities.

The new policies respond directly to longstanding grievances from research scholars and faculty, who often faced delays due to slow exemption processes and cumbersome procurement rules.

A recent report by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, along with a presentation by the PSA’s office, highlighted how rules originally intended to ensure transparency were inadvertently hampering scientific progress.

Singh clarified that while these reforms offer greater flexibility, they are built on a foundation of trust and accountability. “There is an enormous responsibility that comes with this autonomy. We are relying on the integrity of the science community to ensure that this flexibility is used judiciously,” he said.

The move, the release said, is seen as part of the broader national effort to position India as an innovation-driven economy.

The minister pointed out that similar liberalisation in the space and nuclear sectors had yielded strong results.

He also underlined the alignment of these reforms with the National Education Policy 2020, which encourages interdisciplinary flexibility and student-led academic trajectories. “If we are allowing students to choose their learning paths, we must also enable the research ecosystem to support that ambition,” the union minister said.

With the PM Modi-led government completing 11 years in office, the policy reforms are seen as a reaffirmation of its focus on science, innovation, and youth-led development – core themes that Singh said are “integral to India’s future global role.”