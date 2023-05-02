Google to split notification, ringtone volume in Android

Google has hinted that the latest Android 13 QPR3 or 14 release may offer a separate slider for Ringtone and Notification volume, making it easier for users to fine-tune their audio settings.

In previous Android releases, users have had to control both Ringtone and Notification volume through a single slider. However, there are indications that this may be changing in upcoming versions of the operating system, reports 9to5Google.

Back in December, when Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 was released, an ADB (Android Debug Bridge) command was introduced that enabled users to create distinct sliders for ‘Ring volume’ and ‘Notification volume’ in the ‘Sound & vibration’ section of the device settings, joining Media, Call, and Alarm volume for a total of five sliders.

However, it’s unclear when the notification/ringtone volume change will be included in the June stable release of Android 13 QPR3, or Android 14, the report said.

Meanwhile, Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

“Today we’re releasing the first Beta of Android 14, building around our core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customisation while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldable, and more,” Google said in a blogpost.