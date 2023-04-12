Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

Google has rolled out its much-awaited auto-archive feature on Android devices which will reduce storage taken by apps which are not frequently in use by nearly 60 per cent.

The auto-archive tool will help users automatically free up to nearly 60 per cent of an app’s storage space, without removing the app presence or users’ data from the device.

This will reduce unnecessary uninstalls and help users successfully install new apps, said Chang Liu and Lidia Gaymond, Product Managers, Google Play.

Auto-archive allows users to free up space on their device without the need to completely uninstall an app.

Once the user opts in, infrequently used apps will be partly removed from the device to save space, whilst the app icon and the user’s personal app data will be preserved.

When the user wants to start using the app again, they can simply tap to re-download it and pick up where they left off (as long as the app is still available on Google Play).

“Auto-archive is only available for developers using the App Bundle to publish their apps. If your app supports archiving, users will be less likely to see it surfaced amongst uninstall suggestions,” said the company.

This is how the new feature works.

The user tries to install a new app when the device is out of storage. A pop-up window appears asking if the user wants to enable auto-archive.

If the user opts in, unused apps on the user’s device will be auto-archived to free up enough space for a new app request.

“Auto-archive is an easy way for users to manage their device storage, and a great way for developers to lower the likelihood of their apps being uninstalled,” Google said.