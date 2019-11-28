Several months after confirming that manually tagging people on Google Photos will become a reality, US-based tech giant has finally added the ability to manually tag someone in Google Photos.

Google’s algorithms to recognize faces and also sorting them automatically make users’ lives easy but there are at times when it misses few faces and there has never been a way to correct it. With the new feature being rolled out soon, users will finally be able to tag the missing faces manually.

To manually tag people, open Google Photos, look for any picture with people or pets and swipe up or tap the overflow key on the top right. This brings up the updated EXIF panel with the People section, recognised persons’ avatars, and an edit icon or pen on the right.

As far as privacy is concerned, Google will automatically scan users’ photos for faces if they have the “face grouping” feature turned on.

The says it doesn’t share this information between accounts, according to The Verge.

(With input from agencies)