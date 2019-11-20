Google introduced Google Stadia at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019 in San Francisco, US back in March this year. Now, nearly eight months later on Tuesday, Google finally launched its gaming subscription service Google Stadia with 22 games on board.
“Stadia will continue to add features and updates in the coming weeks and months, as well as more games. Twenty-six titles are coming this year, with many, many more in development all around the world,” Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM, Google Stadia, said in a statement.
Stadia launched the following games.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- GYLT
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition,
- SAMURAI SHODOWN
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Grid 2019
- Metro Exodus
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Over the next six weeks, Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2, and Darksiders Genesis will be playable on Stadia.
Additionally, in 2020, more games will come to Stadia, including Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077.
Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.
Stadia is right now available in 14 countries Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US with a monthly subscription of Stadia Pro costing $9.99 (Rs 718 approx)and Stadia Controller ($69 or Rs 4,958 approx) or Stadia Premier Edition which consists of a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast and costs $129 (Rs 9,289 approx).
