US-based tech giant Google has introduced a new “Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate” a program that is designed to provide job-ready skills in Python, Git and IT automation in under six months.

“Python is now the most in-demand programming language, and more than 530,000 U.S. jobs, including 75,000 entry-level jobs require Python proficiency. With this new certificate, you can learn Python, Git and IT automation within six months,” Natalie Van Kleef Conley Product Lead, Grow with Google, said in a statement on Thursday.

The program is a part of company’s ‘Grow with Google’ initiative under which it provides access to skill training and education for workers. It includes a final project where learners will use their new skills to solve a problem they might encounter on the job, like building a web service using automation.

People who complete the program will receive a shareable certificate as well as access to career resources and the option to share info with potential employers.

“To ensure learners from underserved backgrounds have access to both IT Professional Certificates, Google.org will fund 2,500 need-based scholarships through nonprofits like Goodwill, Merit America, Per Scholas and Upwardly Global. Along with top employers like Walmart, Hulu and Sprint, Google considers program completers when hiring for IT roles,” Conley added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and White House advisor Ivanka Trump had made the announcement of the program in October last year. It is aimed to provide 250,000 Americans with training opportunities to teach technology skills.

