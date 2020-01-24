Google recently announced that its next I/O developer conference will take place from May 12 to 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, which is in Mountain View near Google’s HQ.

The dates of the event were released after users participated in its annual I/O teaser, which was as a collaborative online game to restore a fictional satellite network. At the end of the game, the constellation of satellites spelled out the date, The Verge reported.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai later confirmed the schedule of the event in his tweet.

“Cosmos aligned. We will be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year’s #GoogleIO on May 12-14,” tweeted Pichai.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

In 2019, the tech giant announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at I/O and this year the company is expected to launch the rumoured Pixel 4a.

If the rumours are to be believed, Google Pixel 4a is expected to be the successor of the budget Pixel 3a, is likely to have a punch-hole display. The device is also likely to have a single camera sensor, in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers.

The Pixel 4a may also sport a 5.7- or 5.8-inch display with a front-facing camera sensor.

In October last year, Google launched the Pixel 4, but it decided not to release it in India.

(With input from agencies)