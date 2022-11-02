Google has discontinued Google Hangouts and replaced it with “Google Chat,” a text, video, and audio chat feature embedded into Gmail.

The Google Hangouts online app gave customers its final offering on Tuesday. According to a formal report, customers were then sent to “Chat on the web.”

On iOS and Android, the Google Hangouts app is no longer accessible.

With Google Chat, users will be able to answer to messages with emojis that have skin-tone options, reply with intelligent responses, format text with rich-text editing, mention specific persons with @mentions, and search for and share GIFs.

Users will find it simple to continue their conversations where they left off because they will instantly transfer from Hangouts to Chat.

Additionally, it will provide side-by-side editing of Docs, Slides, or Sheets to improve collaboration and make it simpler to work together while you carry on a discussion, according to the source.

Additionally, it has “Spaces,” a location designated for cooperation on specific topics. This allows users from a single location, teams, and groups to collaborate on projects, manage files, and share ideas.

Google has stated that Chat is a better way for consumers to connect with others back in June.

“As we take this final step to bring remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we hope users will appreciate our continued investment in making Chat a powerful place to create and collaborate,” Ravi Kanneganti, Product Manager, Google Chat, said in a blogpost.