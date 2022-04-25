Google coming up with Pixel smartwatch, prototype spotted at a restaurant

Google has been in the news for the launch of its first smartwatch, the much-anticipated Pixel watch. A prototype of the long-rumored Google Pixel Watch was reportedly found at a restaurant in the United States.

As per reports from 9to5Google, Google filed a trademark on Tuesday for the ‘Pixel Watch.’ The trademark application is freely available online, though there isn’t much to obtain from it. Although there hasn’t been any official announcement for the smartwatch, there have been ample signs hinting at its possible arrival soon.

9to5Google had found that “the code hidden in a Google update indicating that the Pixel Watch will use an Exynos chipset, rather than the Snapdragon model found in most Wear OS 3-eligible watches.”

When Google, after many years of Android maintenance for other hardware companies, entered the smartphone market with its Pixel phones, people speculated about its efficiency and future.

However, if the Pixel Watch matches the way Google’s Pixel phones got hold of the market with its excellent quality, it could be a great alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch.

With Google’s annual I/O event just around the corner on May 11, it should not be a surprise if we see the Pixel Watch there.