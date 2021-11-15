Google Cloud hires IBM India CTO as director, customer engineering for India operations

Subram Natarajan, a top IBM executive, was named Director of Customer Engineering for Google Cloud’s India operations on Monday.

Andrew Hobby, Director of Custom Engineering (APAC) based in Singapore, will be Natarajan’s direct contact.

The company said in a statement “Natarajan will work closely with our leadership and work towards bringing Google Cloud’s solutions to its customers, helping them succeed in their digital transformation journey.”

As Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for India, he previously managed IBM’s technology team.

Natarajan has worked in a variety of fields, including product development, technical sales, and business development, and has more than 30 years of expertise.

In recent months, Google Cloud has employed a number of significant industry figures in India, including Bikram Singh Bedi, a longtime AWS veteran, as Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

Bhanumurthy Ballapuram has been named Vice President of Customer Experience, JAPAC, by the firm.

As India’s digital revolution accelerates in the face of the pandemic, Google opened its second Cloud region this year– in Delhi-NCR and close to the government quarters — to further serve businesses of all sizes especially the public sector.

