Galaxy Z Flip3 starts getting Oct 2021 Android security patch globally

South Korean tech giant Samsung has released the October 2021 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip3 globally.

According to the GSMArena, the October 2021 patch for the international Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with firmware having version F711BXXU2AUJ7. The patch fixes more than 60 security and privacy-related issues and the changelog also talks about improved stability of the device.

The new build adds Portrait mode support for pets to take portrait photos of cats and dogs with the Flip3’s front and rear cameras.

The smartphone features a clamshell-like design with a punch-hole cut-out, an IPX8-rated build for water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2640 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.9-inch HD (260×512 pixels) Super AMOLED secondary display on the cover.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has a 10MP Selfie Camera and sports a dual real camera system (12MP each). The device will be available in 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants.

Running Android 11, it has a 3,300mAh (typical) dual battery with fast-charging capabilities.