Galaxy A51 starts receiving January 2022 security update

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A51 smartphone that brings the January 2022 security patch to the device.

According to GizmoChina, the update, which carries version A515FXXU5EUL3, is currently being rolled out in Malaysia and Russia.

One can manually check for the availability of this new software update on your smartphone by navigating to the Settings > Software update and then tapping on the Download and Install button.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy A51 features an advanced 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with “Night Mode” capability, and a 5MP Macro lens that allows users to take close-up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking shots in “Live Focus” mode.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI-powered Game Booster for improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption.

The Galaxy A51 also comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts for up to 19 hours of video playback time, according to the company, thanks to the 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.