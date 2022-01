GAIL, IPICOL ink MoU for clean energy projects in Odisha

The Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the areas of Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia and Renewable Energy (Solar/Wind) for the production of eco-friendly fuels in the coastal State.

Scope of the MoU inter-alia includes preparing a feasibility study for setting up proposed plants. MoU also emphasizes promoting the production of eco-friendly fuels in Odisha, said officials.

Green Hydrogen would help the industries cut aggregate emissions of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) thus contributing to the overall objectives of the Government of India’s INDC targets. Odisha, being a power surplus state, is looking to further strengthen its position in power and these upcoming plants will help Odisha-based heavy industries to supplement their growing power requirements.

Attending the MoU signing ceremony at Bhubaneswar, Asit Tripathy, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister said, “The entire world is trying to reduce the carbon emission, but it needs a lot of intent, support, and energy to execute the massive change. And we are very eager to help the company in terms of suitable land and solid support.”

Principal Secretary, Industries department Hemant Sharma praised the active interest of GAIL to set up Green Hydrogen plant. He added that currently, Odisha has a very large pre-existing market for hydrogen and with this joint effort to produce green hydrogen in bulk; the cost of green hydrogen will get reduced for industrial consumption.

Speaking on the occasion, M V Iyer, Director (Business Development) stated “We are focused on the development of natural gas infrastructure and clean energy projects in Odisha and the rest of the country. In Odisha, GAIL is laying a natural gas pipeline, setting up a CGD project and also setting up a coal gasification plant in JV mode”.

The event was attended and appreciated by the leading steel, aluminium, and chemical manufacturers along with the leading industry bodies such as FICCI, ICC, CII, and UCCI.