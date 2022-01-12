There is a possibility that Apple Watch 8 will not come with a body temperature sensor

Apple’s new Watch 8 series is expected to introduce a number of new health sensors and tracking features, including a body temperature sensor, but a new report suggests that may not happen.

Apple is expected to wait another year before adding a body temperature sensor, reports GSM Arena. The device is expected to be equipped with other features by the end of this decade, including on-device heart rate monitoring and blood glucose monitoring.

An entry-level Apple Watch and a rugged sports version are still rumored.

In upcoming Apple Watch generations, analysts expect Apple to focus on design overhauls and battery improvements while the heart rate and blood glucose technology matures and is finally ready for mass adoption.

(With inputs from ANI)