Japanese PC maker Fujitsu on Tuesday announced its comeback in the consumer PC business in India with the launch of two new laptops UH-X and UH-X 2in1 and they will be available on Amazon from July 26.

Both the laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors priced at Rs 80,990 and Rs 86,990, respectively.

“Consumers are now increasing their demands for machines that are ultra-portable and can be used in more than one way, at any time and anywhere,” Takeshi Okuma, CEO, Fujitsu Client Computing Limited (FCCL), said in a statement.

“Keeping this in mind, the UH-X series is aimed to empower users with performance and portability and help them keep up with the ever-changing environment,” Okuma added.

The UH-X is equipped with a 13.3-inch FHD anti-glare IGZO panel display, with 100 per cent sRGB coverage and up to 400nits brightness.

This laptop is a perfect choice for remote working during the new normal, thanks to enhanced security offered by the webcam camera shutter and fingerprint sensor, the noise-cancelling microphone and box speakers with Dirac Panorama Sound and a wide selection of ports suitable for online meetings, the company said.

The UH-X Convertible 2in1 is a 360-degree convertible laptop that offers ultimate flexibility and weighs only 997 grams.

With up to Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a 13.3-inch FHD IGZO anti-glare touch display, this 2in1 laptop combines the flexibility of a tablet and the productivity of a notebook into one powerful laptop.

Users can use the 5MP rear camera to record meetings and other information in its tablet mode and use the ‘shortcut button’ on the keyboard to launch the active pen memo application and take notes.

The device also has a built-in active pen with 4096 levels of pressure, and a pen holder with a charging feature that ensures the pen never runs out of battery.