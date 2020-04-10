Facebook announced an all-new “Quiet Mode” for its main mobile app on Thursday, which will mute most push notifications and remind you that it’s turned on when you try to open the software on your phone while the mode is still active.

The aim is to help people adjust to new routines as they stay home in COVID-19 times. “Setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful,” said Facebook.

It’s not clear exactly what notifications will be exempted although the company says some, like privacy updates, it is legally required to send out. This new mode is also not to be confused with the existing “mute push notifications” setting that lets you stop only push notifications, but not those within the app, for a designated amount of time.

“We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive,” the social networking giant said in a statement late Thursday.

The ‘Quiet Mode’ can be found under Facebook’s “Your Time on Facebook” dashboard. Facebook said it is sharing tips from the World Health Organization (WHO) on how people can take care of themselves, stay active, relieve stress, and establish new goals and routines while staying home.

“We’ll also connect people to their local crisis hotline, so people can call or text to get help when they need it. These tips and resources will be available in the Coronavirus Information Center on Facebook,” said the company.