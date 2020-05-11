Eric Schmidt, the former Google’s second CEO from 2001 to 2011, who was a member of the Alphabet board for over 19 years resigned from the company.

CNET this morning reported that Eric Schmidt is no longer at Alphabet after leaving his “technical advisor on science and technology issues” position in February of 2020.

Schmidt is famously known for acting as “adult supervision” during the company’s early years. The top job was eventually handed back to co-founder Larry Page, with Schmidt serving as executive chairmen of Google and later Alphabet.

He officially started that role in January 2018, putting an end to his seven-year run as executive chairmen of Google and then the parent company. At the time, the move was framed as a natural transition

In May last year, Sundar Pichai-run Alphabet announced that after over 18 years on the Board, “Eric Schmidt is not seeking re-election at the expiration of his current term on June 19”.

“Schmidt, who drove Google’s transformation from Silicon Valley start-up to global titan, is no longer an adviser to the search giant and its parent Alphabet, marking another milestone in recent personnel shake-ups that I’ve seen the company’s old guard bow out,” said the report.

Schmidt thanked Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and other colleagues in the Alphabet Board of Directors.

“Onward for me as Technical Advisor to coach Alphabet and Google businesses/tech,” Schmidt said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said last week that Schmidt would serve as chair of a commission that will help update the state’s technological infrastructure and practices in COVID-19 pandemic.

The group will tackle subjects including telehealth, internet broadband and remote learning, Schmidt said.