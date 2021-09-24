EU plans to make common charger mandatory for all smartphones

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), has announced plans for smartphone and other electronics manufacturers to fit a common USB-C charging port on their devices in an effort to reduce waste.

In addition to phones, the rules will apply to other devices like tablets, headphones, portable speakers, videogame consoles, and cameras, reports The Verge.

The decision will have a huge impact on Apple, as the company still uses its own Lightning connector to charge iPhones.

The proposals only cover devices using wired, not wireless and a USB-C port is only mandatory for devices that charge using a cable.

“Chargers power all our most essential electronic devices. With more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or not necessary. We are putting an end to that,” the report quoted EU commissioner Thierry Breton as saying.

The Commission also wants to unbundle the sale of chargers from the sale of electronic devices, which it says will improve the consumers’ convenience.

“With our proposal, European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics – an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.”

In addition, the Commission will require manufacturers to provide relevant information about charging performance.