Swedish mobile maker Ericsson and Microsoft have joined hands to build next-gen connected vehicle expertise together. Currently, Ericsson is building its Connected Vehicle Cloud on top of the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform that is running on the Azure Cloud platform.

The integrated solution allows automakers to deploy and scale global vehicle services such as fleet management, over-the-air software updates and connected safety services much easier and faster while reducing costs, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The collaboration provides flexibility through modular design and multiple deployment options.

Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud connects more than 4 million vehicles spread across 180 countries across the globe. The platform is tailored to fit vehicle manufacturers’ growing demand for scalability and flexibility with the capability of supporting any connected vehicle service.

“Our integrated solutions will help automotive manufacturers accelerate their global connected vehicle solutions and offer a better experience for drivers and passengers,” said Asa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses at Ericsson.

The Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) empowers automotive companies to accelerate the delivery of safe, comfortable and personalized connected driving experiences. It combines cloud infrastructure, edge technology as well as AI and IoT services with a diverse partner ecosystem.

“Together with Ericsson, we intend to simplify the development of connected vehicle services to help car makers focus on their customers’ needs and accelerate the delivery of unique, tailor-made driving experiences,” said Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Microsoft.

(With input from agencies)