Elon Musk takes jab on criticism, as subscription based ‘Twitter blue’ rolls out

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter, has shared a tweet recently on his microblogging property in which he took a Jab at the criticism the platform is receiving after Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

On Thursday, Musk wrote, “I love when people complain about Twitter … on Twitter,” along with a couple of laughing emojis.

Currently ranked as world richest man, he has made a rush of decisions since finalising the Twitter deal after a long legal battle. His decisions for the platform will affect millions of daily active users.

Musk tweeted about these choices on Wednesday, saying that the social media juggernaut will make a lot of foolish judgments in the upcoming months based on trial and error.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t,” he tweeted.

Among some of the biggest changes that Twitter is seeing, the new monthly subscription based Twitter Blue is getting all the attention.

Although, Musk’s decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertisers pulled back their legs from the site.

However, after all the backlash, Twitter has started rolling out the paid subscription based Twitter Blue in India, at a price of Rs. 719. Many twitter users have shared images of notification they have received for Twitter Blue.