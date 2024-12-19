Cyberattacks using GenAI tech expected to increase next year

Cyberattacks utilising generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology as a tool are expected to grow next year, a government report showed on Wednesday.

In 2025, hacking groups are expected to increasingly use various generative AI models, such as ChatGPT, to create spear phishing emails customized to their attack subjects and fake news materials to be used for political propaganda, according to the annual cybersecurity report issued by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

“It will be difficult to tell the authenticity of sophisticated content created with the help of AI,” the report said, noting such content could rapidly spread across the internet and influence people’s judgment.

“The manipulation of public opinion by certain groups could lead to social conflict and confusion.”

The report also warned of a possible increase in blackmail cases using deepfake materials as witnessed in the country earlier this year, reports Yonhap news agency.

South Korea saw a series of deepfake sex crime cases in early 2024, with police having apprehended 506 suspects in such cases as of October.

Additionally, the report said activities of state-sponsored hacking groups may increase next year due to global political uncertainties following the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

“The United States is expected to make policy shifts toward easing regulations on technology and virtual asset industries and promoting protectionism,” the report said, warning those changes could lead to an increase in attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges and companies developing strategic technologies, such as AI and quantum.

This year, cyber authorities saw a notable increase in cyberattacks on software supply chains using advanced ransomware attack methods and smishing attacks targeting the general public, according to the report.